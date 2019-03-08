SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was injured after a pursuit in the Metro East Friday morning.
A vehicle that was being pursued by U.S. Marshals crashed in the area of Route 3 and 8th Street shortly before 10 a.m., a law enforcement source told News 4. The suspect vehicle, a small silver Nissan SUV, reportedly hit a semi-truck.
After the crash, two people were taken into custody. A News 4 reporter on the scene saw one person being handcuffed and placed on a stretcher. A second suspect was seen walking to a police vehicle while handcuffed.
The injury sustained by the suspect has not been released.
The Illinois State Police Department told News 4 they are handling the crash investigation.
