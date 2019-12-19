ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested in Texas after an argument in St. Louis County ended with one person dead in October 2018.
Shawn Beck, of Florissant, was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 6700 block of Daiber Street around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2018.
According to court records, the 26-year-old and Lionel Miller, 19, were taking part in a dice game prior to the fatal shooting. After Miller lost, the two friends got into an argument about Beck lending him money, a witness told police.
The witness said Beck and Miller then left together. Miller allegedly had a gun in his lap when several witnesses reported seeing him in Beck’s car. Authorities said when the two were in the car, it was apparent that Miler was upset with Beck.
A short time after the two were seen in the car, Beck was found dead inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the side of his head. The car was allegedly found on a street that had an address affiliated with Miller.
According to police, Miller’s DNA and possessions were found in and around the front passenger seat of Beck’s car. Cell phone records also allegedly tied Miller’s phone to the time period and location of Beck’s death.
The gun allegedly used to shoot Beck was recovered from someone who told officers Miller gave it to them after the fatal shooting, police said.
On Nov. 20, 2019, Miller was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was arrested in Texas and was then extradited to Missouri.
Police said the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact St. Louis County police at 314-615-8634 or CrimeStoppers.
