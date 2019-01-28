KMOVGeneric_Breaking

HOUSTON (KMOV.com) -- Several police officers were shot in Houston Monday afternoon in a residential neighborhood.

According to police, the officers were in the 7800 block of Harding, a neighborhood in southeast Houston.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted "We have had several officers shot. Please pray for officers.”

Police later tweeted that five officers were hit and had been taken to local hospitals.

According to the CBS station in Houston, one was taken by Life Flight. The other four went by ambulance.

Mayor Sylvester Turner later announced the suspect was down. Police later said the suspect is dead.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

