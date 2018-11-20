ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After a suspect barricaded themselves inside an apartment complex for several hours Tuesday, Police were able to take them into custody just after 3:20 p.m.
Officers on scene said they were called to the area of Lucas and Hunt and Interstate 70 around 11:00 a.m.
Police said a female officer on patrol in an area near the 5000 block of Gladstone Place got into a physical altercation with a suspect. The officer fired at the suspect, but police do not believe the suspect was hit.
The suspect then barricaded themselves in a residence in the Lucas Hunt Village apartment complex.
Police are not sure why the officer was in that area, yet. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Lutheran North High School was placed on lockdown during the incident.
