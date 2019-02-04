ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Opening statements took place Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of murdering an on-duty St. Louis County officer in 2016.

The jury in the case is comprised of six women and six men, 11 of which are white and one is African American. The two alternates are a white woman and white man.

Judge unseals KMOV's request for jail phone calls of accused cop killer Wednesday, a judge unsealed documents filed by News 4 in a St. Louis County court, which attempted to seek jail phone call records for a man accused of killing a police officer

Prosecutor Opening Statements

During opening statements, prosecutors laid out that Trenton Forster was obsessed with getting guns and threatened to kill. They also said the suspect was high all of the time and repeatedly tried to buy guns at stores.

According to prosecutors, Forster was angry about police and was looking for a confrontation with officers because he was suicidal.

The day before Officer Blake Snyder was fatally shot, Forster’s father called police and talked to an officer about his son, during which he called his son “troubled and dangerous,” according to prosecutors. Officer Becker took the call from Forster’s father and was the one who reportedly shot Forster the next day.

+5 St. Louis County Officer killed in line of duty The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating after an officer was injured Thursday morning.

The day of the shooting, when Officer Becker approached Forster, prosecutors claim the suspect said, “I have a gun. [Expletive] shoot me.”

Defense Opening Statements

During their opening statement, Forster’s defense team said he suffered from bipolar disorder and heavy drug use, which worked together to make things worse. They argued that when the jury sees the evidence of bipolar disorder they won’t be able to find him guilty of first-degree murder.

The defense continued, stating that Forster talked a lot about killing others, suicide and police killing him. A month before the crime, he was living in his car or couch surfing because no one wanted him to live with them because he was too much trouble.

When Forster turned 18, he won a $10,000 settlement from an accident, which is how he had so much money for drugs. According to the defense, Forster also dealt drugs.

Also mentioned in opening statements was that Forster had been hospitalized twice after suicide attempts in 2014 and 2015.

+2 Trenton Forster talked about disgust for police on social media The man accused of killing Officer Blake Snyder is 18-year-old is Trenton Forster. On social media, Forster talked about killing people and about his disgust for the police.

Witness Testimony

Snyder’s widow, Elizabeth Snyder, was the first witness called to testify. She testified for four minutes and gave an overview of who her late husband was. She also explained how she was notified of his death.

Elizabeth Snyder explained that her brother, who is in law enforcement, told her, "Something bad happened to Blake." He took Elizabeth to St. Anthony's Hospital, where she was informed that her husband had died.

The second witness was a dispatch supervisor, who was the dispatcher on duty the morning Officer Blake Snyder was shot and killed. The court played the 911 call from the woman complaining that Forster was beating on her door.

The scanner call for when Officer Snyder was shot was also played to the courtroom. Elizabeth Snyder could be seen visibly shaken while the tape was played back.

The third witness called to the stand was the mother of Forster's friend, who called 911 to report him banging on her door. She said she remembers Forster saying that he would shoot a cop before ever going to jail. She also told the courtroom that she saw Forster shoot Officer Snyder.

Her daughter, who was a friend of Forster, also testified Monday afternoon. She spoke about Forster's alleged drug use.

News 4’s Russell Kinsaul is in the courtroom during Day 1 of the trial. This story will be updated throughout the day.