ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a man wanted in a burglary that took place on August 1.
The suspect is a person of interest in a burglary at the Quick Shop Market on St. Charles Rock Road last week, police say.
Investigators believe the man forced his way through a back door and stole alcohol, cigarettes, money and scratch off tickets.
The suspect took off in a red Dodge pickup truck.
Anyone with any information on the identity of this man is asked to contact Det. Aten at 314-615-7974.
