NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A suspect is facing charges for his alleged role in an attempted robbery of workers who were servicing an ATM at a North County bank. Another suspect was killed during the incident.
Decarlo Powell, 21, is charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery, assault and armed criminal action.
Police say Powell and Jordan Pruitt, who were out on bond while waiting on sentencing for a similar crime that happened in December 2017, went to a Vantage Credit Union on Greenway chase Drive Tuesday and tried to rob workers servicing the ATM.
READ: Man killed in North County ATM robbery pleaded guilty to similar crime
Powell was armed with a Keltec .40 caliber rifle and demanded money from the ATM workers. Both ATM workers then returned fire in self-defense and killed Pruitt.
Police say Powell then ran to a getaway car and continued to fire at the ATM workers before fleeing the scene.
He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.