NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - U.S. Marshals in Texas apprehended a man Monday in connection to a deadly shooting in north St. Louis from January.
Demont Coleman, 22, was shot near the intersection of Ashland and Prairie near Fairground Park around 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 4. He was taken to the hospital wher he later died.
Five months later, Tishawn Washington was taken into custody in Harris County, Texas. He is facing first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon charges.
No additional information has been released.
