Suspect in mosque shooting near Oslo faces murder charge for woman found dead in his home, police say

(CNN) -- A man suspected of opening fire at a mosque in a suburb of Oslo, Norway, on Saturday has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in his home, a police official said.
The suspect, described as a Norwegian man in his 20s, also faces an attempted murder charge in the shooting, which occurred at Al-Noor Islamic Center and injured one person. The victim sustained minor injuries, Oslo Police Superintendent Rune Skjold said at a news conference.
The shooting occurred at the mosque as Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha this weekend, one of the most important holidays of the Islamic calendar. It marks the height of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
Shortly after the attack, investigators found the body of a young woman at the suspect's home in Baerum, just west of Oslo. Police said the woman was related to the suspect, but did not specify how.
A member of the mosque told Norwegian state broadcaster NRK that the shooting could have been much worse, but the suspect was stopped by a 75-year-old man.
Imran Mushtaq, a board member at the Al-Noor mosque, said more than a dozen people were praying inside the mosque just ten minutes before the suspect arrived. But by the time the shooting began, only three older men were left inside, said Mushtaq, who was at his home nearby at the time.
The suspect entered by shooting through the mosque's locked glass door, Mushtaq said. The 75-year-old managed to overpower the suspect, placed him in a chokehold and sat on top of him until police arrived. He suffered only minor injuries.
Multiple weapons were found inside the mosque, police said. The weapons are believed to be connected to the suspect.
Skjold, the police superintendent, said police were also examining the suspect's online activity prior to the shooting at the mosque, but would not provide details.
Police are trying to determine whether there are wider threats to other mosques and security has been increased.
Journalist Frode Stan reported from Oslo, and CNN's Ray Sanchez wrote from New York. CNN's AJ Davis and Arnaud Siad contributed to this report.
