PIERCE CITY, Mo. (AP) — The suspect in a 2012 fatal shooting at a Missouri cookout has been found dead in Mexico.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's office says U.S. marshals notified investigators that Martin Meza had been found dead of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Meza was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the August 2012 shooting of 51-year-old Abel Iberra in Pierce City. He had been on the run since the shooting.
Ibarra had previously dated Meza's sister. Investigators said shooting happened during an argument at a cookout in Meza's backyard. Ibarra's body was later found in a wooded area about two miles from Meza's home.
No further details about Meza's death were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.