RICHMOND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis man was charged Friday with robbing two separate gas stations in Ladue and Richmond Heights Tuesday afternoon.
Zhadi Hervey, 19, was charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.
Police believed Hervey along with another man robbed two gas stations and a store in Richmond Heights and Ladue Tuesday afternoon.
A BP station on Lindbergh in Ladue was targeted first. Police say the two men robbed the station. One of the men was armed.
A short time later, around 3:00 p.m., the owner of the Phillips 66 in the 2200 block of S. Big Bend says two men walked in, grabbed a few items off a shelf, pointed a gun at him and took some cash.
Zaeem Riaz owns the gas station and said he feared for his life.
“They took the money from my register, I gave them the money because they demanded it, then some lottery tickets and some cigars and then they left,” he said.
The In and Out Market on Bellevue was also robbed around the same time. Surveillance footage shows two men entering the store Tuesday afternoon. After a customer leaves, one man walks to the counter and holds the cashier at gunpoint.
The owner said the suspect asked if he had a gun and demanded money from the register. He said the man walked away with less than $200 but before leaving turned around to apologize and said, “I’m sorry I don’t want to do this.”
The owner of the Phillips 66 says an investigator drove him to the market to look at the surveillance video. After watching it, he says the same suspects who robbed the Phillips 66 targeted In and Out Market.
If you recognize any of the suspects you are urged to call the Ladue Police Department at (314) 993-1214.
