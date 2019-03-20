EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police say the man accused of killing an Edwardsville couple in their home was arrested when he trespassed on property owned by a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Zachary Capers is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Michael Ladd, 79, and Lois Ladd, 68. They were found dead during a wellness check at their home on North Kansas on Monday morning.
Capers killed them on Sunday, court documents say.
READ: 'This is a brutal, heinous murder'; Man, 23, charged in slaying of Edwardsville couple found stabbed inside their home
Authorities say Capers was later caught trespassing on property in Worden, Illinois owned by a sheriff's deputy, who confronted him. Capers tried to resist, authorities allege. Police say they also found drug paraphernalia on him.
Capers was also charged with trespassing and resisting arrest. He is also facing drug charges.
He has open cases dating back to 2017, in which he is facing charges for an assault at a hotel, possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery, and multiple counts of trespassing.
