EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The man accused of killing an Edwardsville couple in their home that was arrested when police say he trespassed on property owned by a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded not guilty.
Zachary Capers is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Michael Ladd, 79, and Lois Ladd, 68. They were found dead during a wellness check at their home on North Kansas on March 17.
Capers killed them on March 17, court documents say.
Court paperwork states that Capers was later caught trespassing on property in Worden, Illinois owned by a sheriff's deputy, who confronted him. Capers tried to resist, authorities allege. Police say they also found drug paraphernalia on him.
The deputy's property in Worden that Capers was arrested on is located nearly 20 miles north of the Ladds' home in Edwardsville.
Documents say the Ladds were murdered March 17 and Capers was also arrested on that day. The Ladds' bodies weren't discovered until the next morning when Lois didn't show up to work and Capers was already in custody.
Capers was charged with the Ladds' murders. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
Capers was also charged with trespassing and resisting arrest. He is also facing a drug paraphernalia charge.
Capers has open cases in Madison County dating back to 2017, in which he is facing charges for an assault at a hotel, possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery, and multiple counts of trespassing.
The murder trial is scheduled to begin on May 6.
