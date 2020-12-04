FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suburban St. Louis man accused in a street racing wreck that killed a 73-year-old woman has been sentenced.
According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, a judge sentenced 44-year-old Haven Sooter, of St. Charles, to 10 years for second-degree murder and 4 years for driving while intoxicated for the July 2016 crash that killed Kathleen "Kay" Koutroubis.
Police say Sooter and attorney Scott Bailey were racing at up to 121 mph moments before the crash. Sooter's BMW struck Koutroubis' Toyota, sending it into the left lane, where it collided with Bailey's Mustang. Koutroubis was driving 40 mph, police said.
John Koutroubis, one of the victim’s two sons, watched the sentencing hearing and testified via Zoom at the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He held his head in his hands and wept when thhanded the judge down the sentence, which was the sentence that the state had recommended, prosecutors say.
Bailey was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in September 2018 and sentenced to 60 days in jail and five years of probation.
