ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One of the suspects facing charged for the death of the owner of the Gus Gus Fun Bus is pleading guilty.
Curtis Alford pleaded guilty Thursday.
READ: Gus Gus Fun Bus owner dies days after being hit during downtown carjacking
Police say he used pepper spray to carjack a Ford F-150 from two women and then hit witnesses, including Mike Arnold, the owner of Gus Gus Fun Bus, as he sped away.
Authorities say Alford allowed Jana Stowers to get into the car as he tried to get away.
Stowers is expected to enter a plea next week.
