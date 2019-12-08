CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com)--- Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in connection to a house fire in West County overnight.
Around 12:45 a.m., police said officers responded to the 16600 block of Crossover Lane in Chesterfield after a woman was shot and killed by a man. The woman was found in the parking lot of the Baxter Crossing Apartments.
When officers arrived, the suspect already left the scene.
Officials told News 4 the man drove the victim's car to a home in the 2200 block of Dartmouth Gate Circle in Wildwood. The home was then set on fire.
Investigators said the home that caught fire was the former address of the woman found dead.
After the blaze was extinguished, firefighters from West County Fire Protection found a man's body inside the home.
Police did not confirm if it was the suspect's body inside but said there is no longer a danger to the public.
A medical examiner transport car arrived to the scene around 7 a.m.
No additional information has released. The investigation is ongoing.
