ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a man of his wallet and prescription medication in south St. Louis Thursday.
The victim told police three men came over to his house in the 3700 block of Minnesota around 8:30 p.m. Once inside, two of the suspects showed guns and robbed the man.
All three suspects then left the area, but one was later found by officers in the 6400 block of Gravois and took him into custody. The other two suspects are still on the run.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
