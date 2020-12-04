ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect was taken into custody in the Interstate 170 shooting death of Kristen Whitted, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said Friday.

Whitted was killed while driving southbound on I-170 Monday afternoon by apparent crossfire being exchanged by occupants of two other vehicles.

The Major Case Squad took over the investigation Monday night. Police said the cars were traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic as the occupants were firing shots at each other.

No other information was made available and Bell did not have any further comment. News 4 will continue to follow this story and post more as it becomes available.