CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have arrested a suspect that led Metro East troopers on a manhunt early Sunday morning.
All lanes of northbound and southbound Interstate 255 near Caseyville were shut down as police searched for a suspect in connection to a homicide in East St. Louis. The highway was closed near mile marker 21 just north of Interstate 64 around 7:15 a.m.
Police said troopers were dispatched to a report of a man walking int he median on I-255. Troopers arrived and realized the man matched the description of a suspect involved in a homicide earlier in the morning on 83rd at State Street.
Police said the man opened fire on the troopers once they arrived to the scene. One trooper returned fire but police said neither the man or the trooper were hit.
At approximately 10:54 a.m., Illinois State Police found the man near Forest Blvd between Caseyville and Washington Park. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Interstate 255 remains closed from Collinsville Road to Interstate 64 while Crime Scene Services process the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.