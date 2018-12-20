ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was stabbed to death inside a home in north St. Louis overnight.
Terena Davis, 44, was found dead inside a home in the 1900 block of Benton around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. She was reportedly stabbed in the neck.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and a 46-year-old male suspect is in custody.
No other details have been made available.
