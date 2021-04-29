ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers have taken a suspect in custody for shooting a St. Peters officer Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the suspect shot the officer in the leg during a traffic stop at the 3000 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive at 5:40 p.m. near the Walmart Neighborhood Market. The suspect left the area.
The officer was taken to a hospital for the gunshot which is said to be non-life threatening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a blue alert after the shooting saying troopers are looking for a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with Missouri license plate 5SAY50. A blue alert is issued to help locate a suspect who has killed or seriously injured an officer. The alert was cancelled just before 7 p.m.
