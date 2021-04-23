ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was taken into custody after shooting a man in south St. Louis City late Friday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man in his 50s was shot in the chest in the crowded area of Grand and Gravois just before 7 p.m. This is at the border between Tower Grove South and Gravois Park.
Police said the man wasn't conscious and was struggling to breathe when officers found him. A suspect was taken into custody for the shooting.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.