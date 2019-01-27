Suspect in custody after shooting kills child, injures woman

Prichard, AL (CNN Wires) -- Prichard Police made a late night arrest following a shooting that left a child dead and his mother injured.
According to Lieutenant Robert Martin, police responded to the 400 block of Minnie B. Turnbo Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday night in reference to a shooting involving a juvenile.
The child was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.
According to Martin, the child's mother was also injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital and immediately went in for surgery.
Damion Little was arrested and booked into metro jail just before 4 a.m. Sunday. He's charged with murder and attempted murder.
Police have not released the names of the victims.
