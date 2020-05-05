JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are at a Walgreens in Jefferson County where they say a road rage shooting has occurred.
Police say the shooting happened in the store's parking lot near the intersection of New Sugar Creek Road and Gravois, where a victim was shot twice in the torso.
The suspect remained at the scene and was arrested. A gun was recovered on the parking lot.
Other information was not immediately known.
