LITCHFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect is in custody after a man was shot multiple times Sunday afternoon.
According to Litchfield police, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Locust Street at 2:39 p.m. A 47-year-old man was found shot multiple times.
Witnesses in the area told police the shooter ran from the scene before officers arrived. An arrest warrant was issued for 46-year-old Justin L. Adkins, of Litchfield, for first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Police located Adkins Monday afternoon at 12:51 p.m. and was taken into custody. He has not been charged at this time.
No other information has been released.
