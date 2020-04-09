MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have one suspect in custody they say shot a man Thursday morning in Maryland Heights.
According to police, they responded to a call of shots fired at Dorsett Road and Progress Parkway at 10:58 a.n.
Officers found a man suffering with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Witnesses at the scene provided police with a suspect description. The suspect was found and taken into custody shortly after.
Maryland Heights detectives are investigating this incident.
