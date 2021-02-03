BELLEVILLE (KMOV.com) -- One person was arrested after an overnight police chase in the Metro East.
A Belleville officer spotted a stolen car around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when they tried to pull it over. Instead of spotting, police said the driver took off.
The driver was taken into custody after stopping the car near North 27th and State Street in East St. Louis. No one was injured.
