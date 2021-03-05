UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is in custody after fleeing the scene of a domestic dispute with the victim in Union, Missouri Friday morning.
Police say Leslie J. Hopkins, a 37-year-old man from Sullivan, was involved in an incident on Martin lane. Following that he left the area on foot with a 32-year-old woman who, according to authorities, was the victim in the incident.
Hopkins had a felony warrant out for his arrest stemming from a probation violation. Multiple departments conducted the search, including Union PD, the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, and air support from St. Louis County.
Hopkins was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m., and the woman was found unharmed.
