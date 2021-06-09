ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect in St. Louis' Fox Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers with their Anti-Crime Task Force exchanged gunfire with the suspect near Jefferson and Russell. A pursuit with the suspect ensued and ended at Pine and Memorial in downtown St. Louis. At least one suspect is in custody, police said.
No one was hit by gunfire and no one was injured.
No other information was made available at this time.
