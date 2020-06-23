ST. JOHN, MO (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after two women were injured and a third was killed during a shooting inside the St. John Applebee’s.
The shooting happened in the 9000 block of St. Charles Rock Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Police said one of the women injured was firefighter with the Kinloch Fire Protection District. She had just finished an EMT training class before going to eat at restaurant. Police initially described her condition as life-threatening, but overnight said she was breathing on her own and in stable condition.
According to police, the firefighter was sitting in a booth with other first responders and the other two women were sitting in a nearby booth when the gunman opened fire. One of the women from the nearby booth was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures, the other was pronounced dead at the scene.
An employee told News 4 she heard five shots ring out.
Police said bystanders inside the restaurant were able to identify the suspect. A suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday morning near a residence in St. Ann.
There does not currently appear to be any connection between the suspect and women, according to St. John police.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new details are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.