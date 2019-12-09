SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The offices and retail store of Habitat for Humanity in South City were burglarized Friday night, the organization said.
The offices and store are located in the 3800 block of South Grand in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Thieves smashed through two plate glass doors to gain access to the building, the organization told News 4.
"Our goal is empowering building up and doing better for all of us, to see here and see and even just the damage,"said Habitat for Humanity CEO Kimberly McKinney. "If they didn't take the dollars that would go into fixing this, would be the dollars that would go to support affordable housing, and this is just crazy."
The organization said a cash register was taken during the burglary.
After surveillance video of the incident was released, McKinney told News 4 a suspect was in custody.
The suspect was later identified by police as 40-year-old Kevin Straub. He has been charged with one count of burglary second, one count of property damage first and one count of stealing.
