ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 62-year-old man was shot during an argument in south St. Louis Wednesday, according to police.
The man was reportedly shot in the 3200 block of Itaska around 12:20 p.m.
Police said the 49-year-old suspect left the scene shortly after the shooting but was later taken into custody in the 4100 block of Wilmington.
The injured man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
