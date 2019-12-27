FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Franklin County detectives have made an arrest in a cold murder case dating back to the 1980s.
On June 24, 1987, police found Karla Jane Delcour's body in a wooded area along the North Service Road just two miles west of St. Clair, Mo. Her body was decomposed, wrists bound, and bondage was found around her neck, police said.
She was 22 at the time of her death.
The St. Louis Medical Examiner said Delcour was strangled to death.
Investigators traced the woman's last steps three days earlier to a home on Iron Hill Road in Union. The case remained unsolved for nearly 32 years despite investigators speaking to several witnesses and potential suspects. Charges were never filed.
In 2018, Delcour's case was re-opened by the department's cold case unit.
Detectives in Franklin County traveled to several places, such as Texas, Arizona, and towns across Missouri, searching for answers by re-interviewing all witnesses and suspects connected to the case.
"Any time you re-interview someone, you gain further knowledge," said Franklin County Sheriff Steven Pelton. "People remember things in years past, maybe there's been a change in their life where they gave different statements."
In a press release, officials said they believe they finally have enough evidence to charge one person with Delcour's murder.
Kirby King, 64, of Gray Summit, was charged Monday with second-degree murder. He has since posted a $100,000 bond and no longer held at the Franklin County Jail as of Thursday.
Through his attorneys, King denied any involvement.
"Mr. King was shocked by the recent indictment charging him with second degree murder for the death of Ms. Karla Delcour. He emphatically denies this charge and looks forward to his day in court," the statement said.
Investigators have not released what led to the arrest of King.
Pelton said there is still a long way to go to reach justice for Delcour and her family, and the department doesn't want to prematurely release any details that may affect the case.
He did say making an arrest was an important step toward closure.
"When you talk about a case that's 32-and-a-half years old, it's nice to be able to bring some peace to the family and to speak for the victim. When you talk about justice, that's a long time to wait," he said.
Residents who remember Delcour's murder were surprised by Friday's news.
Amanda Brandt was about seven years old when she saw the story of Delcour's death, and had seen Kirby around town recently.
"It was over the summertime. He was in the local stores, shopping by himself," she said. "Just a typical little old man who just says, "Hi" and you smile and don't think twice about it."
Anyone with any information about this investigation should call 636-583-2560.
