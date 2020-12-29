Police believe the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her daughter on Christmas Day has barricaded himself inside a North County home, a source told News 4.

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her daughter on Christmas Day was found dead after he barricaded himself inside a North County home, a source told News 4.

Velda City standoff

READ: Reward offered for info that leads to arrest of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, her daughter on Christmas Day

The standoff  took place in the 7100 block of Edison in North County. Police were called to the scene because they had information suggesting that Timothy Brown was there.

Brown is accused of killing Charese Garvin, 28, her daughter Alayah Butler, in Spanish Lake on Christmas Day.

Shots were fired at officers during the standoff, but nobody was hit, Velda City's Police Chief told News 4.

Officers later found Brown dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,  a source told News 4.

News 4 has a crew on the scene. and will have more details as they become available.

