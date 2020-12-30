NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her daughter on Christmas Day was found dead after he barricaded himself inside a North County home, police told News 4.
The hours-long standoff took place in the 7100 block of Edison in North County Tuesday night. Police were called to the scene because they had information suggesting that Timothy Brown was there.
Our Tactical Operations Unit and Special Response Unit have been trying to work towards a peaceful resolution to an armed and barricaded suspect in the 7100 block of Edison Avenue in Velda City. Please avoid the area.— St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) December 30, 2020
Brown is accused of killing Charese Garvin, 28, her daughter Alayah Butler, in Spanish Lake on Christmas Day.
Shots were fired at officers during the standoff, but nobody was hit, Velda City's Police Chief told News 4.
Wednesday, police told News 4 Brown was found at the end of the standoff dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
