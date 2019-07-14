WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting at a victim in a car in Wentzville early Sunday morning.
The suspect, who was inside another car, fired shots at a victim on Wentzville Parkway around 4:00 a.m. Nobody was injured.
The suspect was later arrested near Lake Saint Louis Boulevard and Pittman Ave in O’Fallon, Mo.
Police believe the shooter and victim know each other and do not think it was an act of road rage.
