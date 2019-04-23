O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in O’Fallon, Missouri have identified the man wanted for robbing a bank.
The name of the man has not been released, but charges are being field through the St. Charles County Juvenile Justice Center.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, police received a call for an armed robbery at the Reliance Bank in the 2450 block of Highway K.
The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and left the bank without harming anyone.
