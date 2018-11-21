ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Authorities have charged a 53-year-old man in connection to the murder of a woman inside a West St. Louis County Catholic Supply store.
Thomas Bruce, 53, was charged with 17 criminal counts including first-degree murder, three counts of sodomy and three counts of kidnapping. Other charges include first-degree burglary, tampering with evidence and armed criminal action.
According to the police investigation, Bruce pretended to be a customer at the Catholic Supply Store Monday afternoon, exited and then re-entered the store displaying a handgun.
Police say Bruce ordered the three victims to the back of the store where he forced them to disrobe at gunpoint and proceeded to expose himself to the victims. Bruce then demanded the victims to perform a sexual act on him, according to police.
According to the investigation, Jaime Schmidt, 53, of House Springs, refused Bruce's demands and was shot for not complying. Bruce fled the scene shortly after.
Thomas Bruce, of Imperial, Mo., was taken into custody by police at his home early Wednesday morning.
News 4 crews saw a heavy police presence at a trailer park on Geranium Drive in Imperial around noon Wednesday. St. Louis County police vehicles were on scene, along with Jefferson County cars. Neighbors tell News 4 as many as one hundred officers arrived at the home around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Bruce's employer told News 4 he has not heard from him in 12 days.
According to a LinkedIn page affiliated with Bruce, he worked at the Jewish Community Center of Greater St. Louis and was a department manager at a Schnucks store.
He lists himself as a Navy veteran, serving from 1983-1994. He also claims to have volunteered as a pastor at the Cape County Jail.
According to court documents, Bruce has lived in 27 different residences and has filed for bankruptcy twice.
"She was a great person. Very much kept the family together," Jamie Schmidt's sister-in-law Cathy Soulon said Tuesday. "Just a perfect person. She was a housewife for many, many years. Then she finally started to get a job and get out in the social world and this happens. It’s mind-boggling. It just goes to show how messed up this world really is."
This is a developing story. More information will be posted shortly.
