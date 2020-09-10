ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect was taken to the hospital following an early morning officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood.
According to St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, officers received calls for someone in the area of Marcus and Farlin firing multiple shots in the street before 5 a.m. Thursday.
When two officers who were patrolling together arrived on the scene, one of the officers got out of the car and told the suspect to drop his weapon. The suspect then fired at the officers' patrol car, which sustained ballistic damage, according to Chief Hayden.
An officer returned fire and the suspect ran around the corner to the 4700 block of Kossuth and collapsed. He was taken to the hospital in critical, stable condition with a gunshot wound in his upper torso, police said.
No officers were injured.
Chief Hayden said officers recovered the gun that was fired by the suspect and two others from a nearby porch. He also noted that he counted a minimum of 40 shell casings in the area.
There is no known motive for why the suspect was reportedly firing shots before officers arrived.
The Force Investigative Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
