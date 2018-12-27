NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Police said a suspect hit a squad car while trying to flee from officers in north St. Louis County on Thursday afternoon.
Austin Martin, III, 29, is charged with resisting arrest and assault on a special victim.
Police say an officer was patrolling around 1:00 p.m. when he spotted Martin’s car in a driveway in the 10000 block of Lord Drive. The officer then ran the license plate and discovered that Martin was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Martin then walked out of the house and into his car. The officer told Martin he was under arrest but police said Martin put his car in gear and hit the officer’s squad car. The squad car suffered minimal damage.
Police then ordered Martin to stop and get out of the car but he allegedly refused. The officer then forcibly removed Martin from his car but police said he continued to resist. Police were then able to arrest him.
Police said they found marijuana and a gun when they searched his car.
Martin is being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond.
