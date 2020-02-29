ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man hit someone who gave him a ride with a piece of wood after the driver asked for gas money in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood Friday morning.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 45-year-old man gave a man and woman he knew a ride to the 1400 block of Madison around 9 a.m. Friday and asked the man for gas money. Police said the suspect then pulled the driver our of his car and hit him multiple times with a 2x4 on the head and arm.
Th suspect then went back into the victim's 2002 Pontiac Bonneville and left the area.
No other information was released.
