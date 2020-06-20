ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for the suspect who they say struck a car near downtown St. Louis before shooting the driver overnight Saturday.
The incident happened at the I-44/55 split just south of downtown St. Louis about 2:15 a.m.
Police say a 30-year-old man and 30-year-old woman were traveling southbound on I-55 when someone driving a white Dodge Charger hit their car on the passenger side and kept driving.
The victims told officers they started to chase the Charger hoping it would stop. The driver of the Charger then maneuvered to the driver's side of the victims' car and someone inside fired shots at the victims, hitting the man, who was driving, in the legs.
The man was in stable condition when he was taken to hospital. Police say the woman was not injured.
