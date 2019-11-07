BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A stolen car and two loaded guns were found after officers in Brentwood received a report about suspects trying vehicle door handles early Thursday morning.
Police said they received a call around 4 a.m. from a citizen about the incident that was occurred in the 9300 block of Parkside. When officers arrived, they reportedly took three people into custody, one of which was hiding under a car for 40 minutes after they arrived.
Officers were able to find victims whose cars were ransacked in the area. According to Brentwood police, two loaded guns were seized and the vehicle the suspects were in was reported stolen earlier in the night from Kirkwood.
Police said warrants will be sought against the suspects for tampering, drug possession and stealing. One of the suspects will have federal warrants sought against him because he has a lengthy violent arrest record and is on probation for a gun case, police said.
“We would like to formally thank the citizen who made the call on the suspicious people in their neighborhood. Your observation and willingness to immediately call 911 were a great partnership as we work to keep the neighborhoods of our City safe,” the Brentwood Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. “we continue to encourage you to call 911, but please refrain from any contact in this situation. Many of these suspects are armed and can be very dangerous.”
