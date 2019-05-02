LINCOLN Co. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly headbutted a Lincoln County deputy on Wednesday.
Jacob Robinson, 35, is charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Police said the deputy stopped at a Dollar General store on East Highway 47 for a Gatorade when a nearby resident asked for help, saying a man was trying to break into his shed.
When the deputy approached, he gave Robinson an order to back away from the shed. Police said Robinson ignored him and continued to beat on the shed door.
Robinson then turned around and police said he tried to punch the deputy. As the deputy tried to restrain him, police said Robinson headbutted him.
The deputy suffered a minor bruising and a bloody lip. He was examined by paramedics and cleared to returned to duty.
Robinson, is being held on a $7,500 bond.
