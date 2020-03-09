FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police say a suspect grabbed an officer’s gun and pointed it at her while he was inside a squad car in Florissant.
Sean Radford, 25, is charged with disarming a peace officer while performing an official duty, unlawful use of weapon and resisting arrest-creating a substantial risk of serious injury.
Police say they responded to a call in the 2900 block of Devonshire Sunday night around 11:15 p.m. for a domestic violent disturbance, where they arrested Radford.
Radford is accused of being verbally and physically combative. He was placed in the front seat of a squad car where police say he maneuvered towards the officer in the driver's seat, reached over and grabbed her gun while she was driving.
He is accused of removing the gun from the holster and pointing it at the officer’s hip. The two engaged in a struggle while the car was moving before the officer regained control of the gun, de-escalated the situation and exited the car.
Radford is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond.
