FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were involved in SWAT situation in the City of St. Clair Thursday.
According to police officials, a detective with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office contacted St. Clair PD about a felony warrant for 34-year-old John Penick.
Penick had failed to register as a sex offender, and was reportedly living in the 1300 block of Orchard Drive in St. Clair.
Officers from the St. Clair PD went to the home and saw someone matching Penick's description go inside.
When they went to the door, officers said Penick would not answer it, and no one appeared. After getting a warrant to search the address, officers discovered Penick had a lengthy criminal history which included charges of resisting arrest and felony assault.
Police say they were also told Penick had two large pit bulls in the home, both of which had been aggressive to people in the neighborhood.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office SWAT team responded to the scene to execute the search warrant given Penick's history.
Around 1 p.m., the SWAT team entered the home and found Penick hiding inside a box spring mattress in a bedroom where the two pit bulls were.
Officials say they are seeking more charges against Penick, including resisting arrest and residing within 500 feet of a municipal park.
