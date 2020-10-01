ALTON, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect charged with the murder of an 87-year-old man in Alton has been found guilty.
Officers from Alton and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue just before noon on October 16, 2018, where Eldon "Twirp" Williams was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police took a suspect into custody at the time, and Wednesday charged Donald M. Nelson with three counts of murder in Williams' killing, as well as attempted robbery, trespassing, and unlawful possession of a gun by a felon.
According to the Madison County State's Attorney, Nelson was found guilty, but mentally ill of all counts. His sentencing trial will be held at a later date.
Williams leaves behind a wife and six daughters, and the community has mourned his death.
Landmark Realty, where Williams was listed as an associate broker, posted the following message on Facebook:
Investigators believe he was at the home, which was recently put up for sale, to check the lock boxes.
Williams was also a Godfrey trustee.
"It's kind of a cliche, but he was a true asset to the Godfrey community," said friend Matt Horn, who also works at Landmark Realty. "We here at Landmark are totally numb about what happened here today as is everyone in the community."
Wednesday morning, Alton Mayor Brant Walker issued the following statement regarding Williams' death:
I, and the members of my administration, join the entire community in mourning the tragic loss of Godfrey Trustee Eldon “Twirp” Williams in what appears to be a senseless random act of violence. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and offer our prayers during this difficult time.
“Twirp” dedicated his life to serving Godfrey and the Riverbend, and his death is both shocking and heartbreaking. Rest assured, the dedicated detectives and police officers of the Alton Police Department will use every resource available to bring the individual responsible for this heinous act to justice. We will not tolerate such violence in our community, and we will use every tool we have to ensure that justice is served for “Twirp.”
