ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A jury convicted 19-year-old Darian Cummings of two counts of robbery Wednesday, charges stemming from an April 2017 incident in which he stole a car before leading police on a high speed chase.
The chase ended in a crash that killed a 9-year-old boy and left another child in critical condition.
On April 25, 2017, A Normandy Police Officer was conducting a routine traffic stop when he discovered that the vehicle was stolen. Cummings, who was behind the wheel, fled the scene.
The ensuing police pursuit ended at Lambert International Airport when Cummings ran a red light and crashed into a car carrying four people.
Of the four victims in the car, the driver suffered broken bones and the passenger suffered abrasions and lacerations. There were two young boys in the back seat of the car and both of them were left in critical condition after the crash. The nine year old boy, Caleb Lee, died from the injuries from the accident on May 5, 2017.
In addition to the robbery charges, Cummings was charged with second degree murder. A separate trial for that charge is set to begin soon.
The passenger in his vehicle, 16-year-old Brian Booker Jr., was also charged with murder, as well as tampering with a motor vehicle and three counts of assault.
