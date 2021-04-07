ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot multiple times in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood Tuesday evening.
The unidentified man was found dead in the middle of the street in the 4300 block of Natural Bridge around 5:30 p.m. While officers were investigating, a 31-year-old suspect flagged them down and was taken into custody in the 4500 block of Lexington.
Homicide detetives are asking anyone with information to contact them directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
