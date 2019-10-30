ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect was arrested after a man was killed in south St. Louis Monday afternoon.
Officers said the shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Bates Street near Colorado Avenue just before 3 p.m.
Tuesday morning police identified the victim as Clenelle Johnson.
At the shooting scene, police said they found two guns and took a man into custody.
Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Patrick, of the 5300 block of Delcastle Drive, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon-discharge weapon while intoxicated and armed criminal action in relation to Johnson's death.
No bond was allowed, according to authorities.
